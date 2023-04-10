National Bank of Canada FI Buys 132,008 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 528,032.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,008 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 222,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,602,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of -0.23. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.