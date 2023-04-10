National Bank of Canada FI Buys 20,892 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

