National Bank of Canada FI Buys 3,898 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $54.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.