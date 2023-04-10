National Bank of Canada FI Buys 3,910 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $86,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $180.02 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

