National Bank of Canada FI Buys 457 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $641.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.07. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

