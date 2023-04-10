National Bank of Canada FI Buys 5,636 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 14,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $58.06 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

