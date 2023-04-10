National Bank of Canada FI Buys 7,673 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 211.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $176.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.52 and a 200-day moving average of $179.29. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

