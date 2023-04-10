National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,381 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 264.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

