National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $152.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

