National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,101,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UHS. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.5 %

UHS stock opened at $128.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

