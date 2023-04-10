National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.18% of Travere Therapeutics worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 110,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 728,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 170,211 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. Wedbush raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $20.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 219.11% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. The company had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,635 shares of company stock worth $604,824. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

