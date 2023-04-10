National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.10.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $235.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.19. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $242.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

