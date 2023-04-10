National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.81 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 2,831.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 520,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $131,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,191.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,579.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock worth $1,992,786 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $139.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.67. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

