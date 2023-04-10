National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.86 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251,247 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $93.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

