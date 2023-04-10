National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Henry Schein by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 556,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

