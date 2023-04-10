National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

