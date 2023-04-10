National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 1,174.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Coupang by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 100,827 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 38.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,824,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,091,000 after acquiring an additional 783,885 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Coupang by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,623 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.77.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of -314.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

