National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 708.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,339 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.21% of Equinox Gold worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 47.4% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinox Gold by 125.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.8% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

EQX opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $259.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. is a growth-focused mining company, which engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include Greenstone Project, Los Filos Expansion, Aurizona Expansion, and Castle Mountain Expansion. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

