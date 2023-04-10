National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.27 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $73.42 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.