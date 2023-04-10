National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIS stock opened at $183.36 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $197.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.27 and its 200-day moving average is $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

