National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 82.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 573,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 759.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 535,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 472,818 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Teradyne by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,538,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,607,000 after buying an additional 451,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Shares of TER stock opened at $100.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $117.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.07.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

