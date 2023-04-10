National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7,242.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 158.9% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after buying an additional 224,493 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

NYSE PNW opened at $80.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

