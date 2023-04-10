National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CCEP opened at $58.74 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
