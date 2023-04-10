National Bank of Canada FI Invests $2.12 Million in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Signify Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Signify Health by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 172.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Signify Health Stock Performance

Signify Health Company Profile

NYSE:SGFY opened at $30.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.