National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,764 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Avantor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 437,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 79,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,331 shares of company stock worth $456,616 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $34.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

