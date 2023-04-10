National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.12% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,852,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after acquiring an additional 531,036 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth $8,470,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth $6,506,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 478.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 445,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 368,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,544,000.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

