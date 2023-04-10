National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.15% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $20.62 on Monday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

