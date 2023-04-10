National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 165,600 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,014,000 after purchasing an additional 207,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after buying an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,986,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 296,110 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

