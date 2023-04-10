National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5,766.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $47,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,193,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of F5 by 174.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $146.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $214.61.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock worth $1,507,813. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

