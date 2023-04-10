National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,176,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,322,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.