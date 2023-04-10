National Bank of Canada FI Raises Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,208 over the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

