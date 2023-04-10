National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,998 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.03 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $53.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

