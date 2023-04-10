National Bank of Canada FI Sells 51,838 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,838 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $95.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average is $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

