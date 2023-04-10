National Bank of Canada FI Sells 57,814 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,814 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 175.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

