National Bank of Canada FI Sells 580 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.