National Bank of Canada FI Sells 703,135 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,135 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.08.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $79.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

