National Bank of Canada FI Sells 75,555 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75,555 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR opened at $49.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

