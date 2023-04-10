National Bank of Canada FI Sells 858,057 Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858,057 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Gen Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Gen Digital by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Gen Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Gen Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Gen Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEN opened at $17.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

Gen Digital Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

