National Bank of Canada FI Takes $2.19 Million Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 479,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TV shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Shares of TV opened at $5.26 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.