National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS:USMV opened at $73.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

