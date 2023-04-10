National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,218 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of Under Armour worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 56.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UAA opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

