Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $309,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $10,251,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,394,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPM opened at $127.47 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69. The firm has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

