NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $225.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.47. NICE has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $235.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.45 million. Analysts predict that NICE will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NICE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,202,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,243,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $166,868,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 860,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in NICE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 808,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

