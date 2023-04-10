NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

NICE opened at $225.40 on Monday. NICE has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $235.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

