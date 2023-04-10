Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,618 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after acquiring an additional 403,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,827,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. DNB Markets cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOK opened at $4.87 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

