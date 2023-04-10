Nordwand Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000. Home Depot makes up about 0.2% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after acquiring an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,636,544,000 after acquiring an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $288.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.60 and its 200 day moving average is $304.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

