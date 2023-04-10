Nordwand Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.