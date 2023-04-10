NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NorthWestern

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NWE stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

