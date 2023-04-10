OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.38% of OFS Capital worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 12.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

OFS opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.75. OFS Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -231.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

