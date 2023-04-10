OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 831,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468,547 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCFT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 4,262.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $5.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.00.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $174.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

